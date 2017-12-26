Best and worst artificial grass
By Adelaide Gray
The lawn is an essential part of a British garden, but these days it doesn’t have to be made of real grass. You can get the same look with the best artificial grass.
If you hate mowing, or have boisterous kids or dogs, artificial grass is worth considering.
We've tested 13 mid-priced types of artificial grass to see which looked the most natural, even when it's been subjected to some tough wear-and-tear.
- Heat resistance - We tipped boiling water over the grass, and dropped a hot, disposable barbecue onto it to see if it would melt.
- Installation - We rated the instructions, where provided, and how easy to was to install the grass on a flat area of ground.
- Appearance -We left the grass outside for six months, driving a wear machine over it to see how well the join held together and how well the grass stood up to heavy use.
- Cleaning - We let mud and leaves accumulate on the lawn before cleaning them off using a leaf blower and a hose. We even made up a mix of treacle, oats and soil to simulate dog poo, and left it to settle on the lawn over a weekend before cleaning it.
