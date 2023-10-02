Currys Black Friday sale 2023: what to expect

With Christmas on the horizon, Currys is set to lower prices on thousands of products for Black Friday. Our dedicated team of experts will be picking out the best Black Friday offers to suit a range of budgets.

We're still waiting for confirmation on which products Currys will be discounting, but our coverage from last year's Black Friday suggests there will be plenty of variety. The retailer is expecting a busy day, too – it claims that last year saw over 2,000 new visitors accessing its website every minute (on average).

Why should I shop the Currys Black Friday sale with Which?

We know that 2023 has been another tough year for consumers, which is why we're committed to only sharing deals that offer genuine value.

Remember that not every Black Friday deal is worth your attention. Last year, we spotted discounts on Which? Don't Buys that simply aren't good enough to recommend. By consulting our in-depth reviews, you'll have peace of mind knowing you're buying a high-scoring product on Black Friday.

When will the Currys Black Friday 2023 sale start?

Black Friday takes place on 24 November. Based on what happened last year, we expect Currys to begin sharing its early Black Friday deals in the first week of the month.

A message on the Currys website says products on sale early will include 'TVs, consoles, games and more'.

If you want to prepare for the Currys sale ahead of time, we suggest creating an account so you can build a wishlist of items to keep an eye on. You can also sign up for email and SMS alerts related to the Currys Black Friday event.

What will be on offer in the Currys Black Friday 2023 sale?

Based on previous Black Friday sales, we expect Currys to offer discounts across pretty much all of its departments including:

Last year, our experts spotted some decent deals on laptops, tablets, coffee machines and washing machines, including the following:

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 – A mid-range laptop that has a large, 15.5-inch Full HD display, an Intel Core i3 processor and Dolby Atmos sound.

– A mid-range laptop that has a large, 15.5-inch Full HD display, an Intel Core i3 processor and Dolby Atmos sound. Apple iPad Mini – An eight-inch iPad with a 2,266 x 1,488 resolution display, which is better than HD. It's powered by an A15 chip and 4GB of Ram.

– An eight-inch iPad with a 2,266 x 1,488 resolution display, which is better than HD. It's powered by an A15 chip and 4GB of Ram. Breville Barista Max VCF126 – A traditional ground coffee machine with an in-built coffee grinder, which grinds straight into the portafilter so you can recreate your coffee-shop experience at home.

– A traditional ground coffee machine with an in-built coffee grinder, which grinds straight into the portafilter so you can recreate your coffee-shop experience at home. Samsung WW90T554DAW/S1 – This white washing machine has a maximum capacity of 9kg for cottons and 4kg for synthetics, making it roomy enough to handle the laundry demands of a medium-sized household.

Does Currys offer any guarantees?

All products brought at Currys come with a standard 12-month manufacturer's warranty from the date the item was purchased, but some manufacturers offer longer.

For a fee, Currys also provides a Care & Repair service, which offers breakdown support if needed. If the product is found to be irreparable, Currys will provide vouchers so you can get a replacement.

Go to Currys help and support for more information and tech advice.

How much is delivery from Currys?

Currys offers several different delivery and collection options, so you can choose the most convenient for you.

Small items, standard delivery – This is free for orders over £40 or £3.99 for orders under £40 on all day delivery. You can reserve a weekday time slot for £9.99 .

– This is for orders over £40 or for orders under £40 on all day delivery. You can reserve a weekday time slot for . Small items, next day delivery – You'll pay £5.99 for all day delivery, £9.99 for a weekday slot, £6.99 for a weekend all day slot or £10.99 for a weekend timed slot.

– You'll pay for all day delivery, for a weekday slot, for a weekend all day slot or for a weekend timed slot. Large items, standard delivery – Prices for all day delivery start from £20 , or you can choose a time slot from £35 .

– Prices for all day delivery start , or you can choose a time slot . Large items, next day delivery– Prices start from £30, or you can choose a time slot from £45.

For more details, check in with the Delivery & collection page on the Currys website.

Returning sales purchases to Currys

If you purchased your item from Currys online, you can return it within 14 days even if you have opened it. It must be returned as new and in its original packaging. Under the Consumer Contracts Regulations, you have 14 days from delivery to notify Currys you'd like to make a return and a further 14 days to send the items back.

Customers who bought a Black Friday product in-store can return the item within 21 days in its unopened and sealed packaging, along with proof of purchase (excludes connected mobile phones).

If you visit the Currys Returns, refunds & exchanges page , there's a tool to help establish your particular issue and how it can be resolved. You can also use Currys webchat to speak directly with a representative.

Find out more about Currys returns policy .

How to recycle your old tech

If you're looking to replace some older technology by shopping on Black Friday, dispose of your old items in a responsible way.

You have a couple of options if you want to offload your unwanted electronics. Kerbside collection is suitable for small electrical items – in many cases, your local council will collect smaller items such as toasters and kettles. Otherwise, you can simply drop the items at your local recycling centre.

For more details on how to get rid of your unused gadgets, check our advice on how to recycle electrical items.