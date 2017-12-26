Driving offences and penalty points explained

Understanding penalty points

Penalty points remain on your licence for three years from the date of conviction – though you can’t have them removed until their fourth anniversary.

The points are cumulative. You will be disqualified if you receive 12 in a three-year period.

New drivers will be banned if they receive six points within two years of passing their test.

Fixed penalty notices

Police officers may issue you with a fixed penalty notice for an endorsable offence, such as excessive speeding or dangerous driving. This can be on-the-spot if you have your driving licence and counterpart with you. If you have nine points or more on your licence, an on-the-spot endorsement is not possible. An endorsable offence can result in a fine and penalty points on your licence. You will be required to hand over your licence at the scene or within seven days of the notice being issued.

You can be given a provisional fixed penalty, together with a notice to produce your licence within seven days. You must then attend a police station with your licence and the penalty ticket, where it's turned into a full fixed penalty.