Cheapest places to buy toiletries

Face cream, razors, deodorant, shampoo… the cost of toiletries quickly adds up. We've analysed prices to find the cheapest places to shop.

You could be spending 13% more than you need to on toiletries, according to our analysis of hundreds of prices at Asda, Boots, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Superdrug, Tesco and Waitrose.

We compared the average price of a basket of 70 common toiletries products in different stores to find out which one is the cheapest. As well as revealing the cheapest and priciest places to shop overall, our research shows that some products are well worth shopping around for. For example, a 20g tube of Anthisan Bite & Sting Cream was £3.99 on average at Boots, but £1.90 in Ocado - a difference of 110%.

Or you could save yourself £4.18 a bottle on average by buying your Nivea Sun Moisturising Sun Lotion SPF 15 or Sun Spray SPF 30 (both 200ml) at Morrisons (£5 per bottle) rather than Superdrug (£9.18) – a difference of 83%.

Price of toiletries compared

According to our survey of Which? members, the most common places to buy toiletries are Tesco (18%), Sainsbury’s (18%), Boots (15%), Asda (7%), Superdrug (6%), Waitrose (6%), Morrisons (5%) and Ocado (2%). Nearly 40% of Which? members that we surveyed say they’re likely to go out of their way to buy toiletries from a shop that's not their usual retailer if toiletries are cheaper there; and 50% do so regularly or occasionally.

But are Tesco, Sainsbury's and Boots the cheapest as well as the most popular?

How we analysed toiletries prices

We calculated the average price of each product between 9 August 2016 and 9 February 2017 in each of the eight stores. We compared the average price of a basket of 70 common toiletries products to find out which one is the cheapest.

We used data from the independent grocery shopping website MySupermarket.co.uk to do our calculations, and we included special offer discounts but not multibuy deals.

We also surveyed 913 Which? members about their experiences of buying toiletries in July 2015.

