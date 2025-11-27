15 deals Which? readers are loving in the Black Friday sale

Finding Black Friday deals can be overwhelming. Avoid the hassle of endless searching by checking out which offers are popular among other shoppers during the winter sales.

Here at Which?, we've been keeping an eye on the best Black Friday deals throughout November, and it's interesting to see which ones our readers love most.

Many are shopping for practical everyday items such as toilet paper, dehumidifiers and electric shavers. Others are hunting for the best Christmas gifts and fun household treats, taking advantage of great TV deals and the best gaming offers.

Take a look at the 15 bestselling products that Which? readers have been snapping up during the Black Friday sales.

For more tips to help you shop smart in the Black Friday sales, take a look at our Black Friday 2025 advice.

*'Average price' or 'lowest price' information is based on Which? market knowledge and information supplied by our partners. Average price and lowest price are checked for the six calendar months prior to publication. Not all retailers are included in our checks.

Puremate PM465 20 Litre dehumidifier

Average price in the past six months: £202

Cheapest price in the past six months: £158*

Type: Refrigerant

52.2 x 34.2 x 24.1cm (H x W x D)

14.3kg

We like: Simple set of controls

We don't like: Heavy

If you're looking to dehumidify a household with four or more people living in it, this 20-litre refrigerant dehumidifier is just the right size.

It has lots of useful features, including night and laundry modes, a 24-hour timer and an ioniser function designed to reduce the amount of airborne dust particles.

The Puremate PM465 20 Litre dehumidifier review reveals everything you need to know, or compare prices with more of the best dehumidifier deals.

Andrex Ultimate Quilts Toilet Paper (nine rolls)

Average price in the past six months: £6

Cheapest price in the past six months: £4.11*

Nine-roll pack

155 sheets per roll, 235 on mega rolls

Three-ply

We like: Stock up on an essential

We don't like: The standard rolls have fewer sheets than most toilet rolls

We've found the nine-pack of this toilet roll close to its lowest price in the past six months. Standard rolls are also available in packs of four, 16, 24 and 36.

If you want larger rolls, Andrex also offers mega rolls in six-packs, nine-packs and 24-packs.

But did it offer the ultimate comfort? See what our testers thought in our Andrex Ultimate Quilts review or find more of the Which?-tested Black Friday buys for under £30.

Zanussi ZEDB7002 Electric Blanket

Average price in the last six months: £55

Cheapest price in the past six months: £40*

Dual controls

Available in single, double, king and super king sizes

We like: It has nine temperature settings

We don't like: The skirt might be a bit fiddly to attach to the mattress

This Zanussi electric blanket has a longer-than-average power cord and a timer, which can be set up to nine hours.

It forgoes the usual four elastic strap corners for a fitted skirt which goes all the way around the mattress, designed to keep it firmly in place all night.

To see how quickly it heats up and how much it costs to run, read our Zanussi ZEDB7002 Electric Blanket review or take a look at more of the best deals on sleep essentials.

Pearl Drops Strong White Toothpaste

Average price in the past six months: £5.75

Cheapest price in the past six months: £3.50*

75ml tube

Mint flavour

We like: The texture is nice

We don't like: It doesn't foam as much as some

This whitening toothpaste from Pearl Drops is currently the cheapest we've seen it in the past six months.

The formula combines low-abrasive cleaning agents with a natural mineral called Perlite, making it safe for everyday use.

See what our testers thought with our Pearl Drops Strong Polished White Toothpaste review or read our guide to the best whitening toothpastes.

Black+Decker 63099 Three Tier Heated Clothes Airer

Average price in the past six months: £122

Cheapest price in the past six months: £80*

140 x 73 x 68cm (10cm) HxWxD (D folded)

Weighs 5.5kg

300W

We like: The large capacity

We don't like: Could be tricky to fold away

This Black+Decker heated clothes airer has a hefty maximum load weight of 15kg and a power cord of more than 1.5 metres. It offers enough drying space to fit 24 medium T-shirts.

It takes up about the same space as a typical coffee table, and the shelves have to be folded away in a certain order when you take it down.

Find out how much it costs to run and how quickly it dries clothes with our Black+Decker 63099 Three Tier Heated Clothes Airer review, or see more of the best Amazon deals.

Philips Sonicare 5300 electric toothbrush

Average price in the past six months: £96

Cheapest price in the past six months: £55*

Oscillating right and left

11-hour battery charge time

Travel case

We like: Easy to use

We don't like: No battery level indicator

The 5300, part of the Philips Sonicare 5000 Series, comes with a W2 Optimal White brush head, but there are a range of toothbrush heads it can be replaced with. It has one cleaning mode and you can choose between low or high.

It also features a two-minute timer, battery level indicator and pressure sensor to tell you when you're pushing down too hard.

To find out how well it cleans teeth, read our Philips Sonicare 5300 Series review or see more Black Friday electric toothbrush deals.

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World

Average price in the past six months: £429.99

Cheapest price in the past six months: £404.95*

1080p screen

Joy-Con 2 controllers

Includes game download of Mario Kart World

We like: Better specs

Watch out for: Still pricey in a bundle

The Switch 2 launched a few months ago, so our hopes for any deals are quite low. Most bundle deals available right now won't actually save you much money on the new console either – except this one.

This deal comes with the highly anticipated Mario Kart World, and you'd be saving £41 compared to buying each separately.

Check out the best Nintendo Switch deals.

Philips PureProtect 3200 AC3220/10 Air Purifier

Average price in the past six months: £244.08

Cheapest price in the past six months: £189.99*

51.5 x 27.5 x 28cm (HxWxD)

Weighs 6.32kg

HEPA and carbon filters

We like: Machine controls and app are easy to use

We don't like: Timer only available via the app

This air purifier from Philips comes with night and auto modes, a timer (can only be used via the app), two fan speeds and child lock.

Read about how it performed during testing in our Philips PureProtect 3200 AC3220/10 review. See highlights from the Currys Black Friday sale.

PlayStation 5 Slim (Digital)

Average price in the past six months: £399.79

Cheapest Price in the past six months: £280*

Nab it for £280 from EE or compare prices below:



Plays digital games only

8K gaming compatibility

Custom SSD

We like: Includes controller

Watch out for: Need to buy a separate disc drive if you want to play physical games

While it's cheaper than the regular PS5 Slim, this digital-only version of the console can't play physical games. Other than that, the hardware of this PS5 is the same as a standard model.

That said, if you want to add a disc drive at a later date, you can buy one separately for an added cost: SQUIRREL_TEXT_50010999

This is the best deal on a PS5 currently, with price tags hitting new lows at £280 from EE .

See more of the best PlayStation 5 deals.

Shark IP3251UKT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Average price in the past six months: £397

Cheapest price in the past six months: £314*

Bagless and cordless stick vacuum cleaner

0.6-litre dust capacity

Weighs 3.8kg

We like: Use on stairs and high places

We don't like: Smaller capacity than others

This cordless vac has a hinged stick to help reach under low furniture. The anti-hair wrap roller is designed not to get tangled up with long strands of hair, plus the handy motorised floor head detects the type of flooring it’s on and adjusts the suction power accordingly (so the manufacturer claims).

It can be transformed into a handheld cleaner for tackling tricky areas such as stairs, upholstery and car interiors, and supplied accessories include a gap tool and upholstery nozzle.

It weighs 3.8kg, so it’s not too heavy, and has a 0.6-litre dust capacity, which isn't as generous as some.

Is this vacuum as good at dealing with hair as Shark claims? Find out in our full Shark IP3251UKT review or see more of the best vacuum cleaner deals.

Dimplex 2.0kW Rapid Eco Oil Free Radiator

Average price in the past six months: £109.02

Cheapest price in the past six months: £82.44*

Oil-filled radiator

65 x 57.5 x 17cm (HxWxD)

10.2kg

We like: Doesn’t topple over easily

We don't like: Not easily lifted

This radiator comes with three heat settings, a 180cm cable and a clear digital display, plus wheels that make it easier to move around the room.

You can set a 24-hour timer to suit your routine, and the integrated cable storage helps keep things tidy when it’s not in use. Safety features include automatic shut-off if the heater tips over, plus built-in overheating protection.

Take a look at our Dimplex 2.0kW Rapid Eco Oil Free Radiator review to find out if it will keep you toasty this winter, or see more of the best deals for people who are always cold.

Eufy Clean X8 Pro with Self-Empty Station

Average price in the past six months: £456.11

Cheapest price in the past six months: £293.55*

Robot vacuum cleaner

2.5-litre dust capacity

We like: App-controlled cleaning

We don't like: Big charging station

Eufy specialises in home security systems and robot vacuum cleaners, with the X8 Pro one of its more affordable vacs. In addition to the vacuum cleaning, it also has a mop function.

It can dock at its self-emptying station without user intervention, and it cleans the roller brushes each time it does so. You can adjust the frequency of emptying into the charging station via the app if you don't want this after every clean.

To compare it with other models, discover the best robot vacuum cleaners, or see more of the best smart home deals.

LG 43NANO80A6B TV

Average price in the past six months: £363

Cheapest price in the past six months: £289*

43-inch 4K TV

LCD display

Supports HDR10 and HLG formats

We like: LG’s operating system and remote work well together

We don't like: Not suited to big living rooms

This entry-level TV from LG incorporates the brand's Nanocell tech, which is designed to boost colour – that's unusual for a television that you can buy for less than £400.

For this price, you shouldn't expect a whole host of bells and whistles (gaming features are a little limited, for example). But there's still the option to use voice controls through LG's excellent Magic Remote, and recording is available, too.

Read our LG 43NANO80A6B review to discover whether this is a bargain TV worth bagging or see more of the best TV deals.

Braun Series 9 Pro+ (96 generation)

Average price in the past six months: £351

Cheapest price in the past six months: £180*

Foil

Charging stand

Travel case

We like: It comes with cleaning brush

We don't like: Expensive

We tested the 9610s model, but any Series 9 Pro+ product with a model code starting with 96 contains this shaver – it just has different accessories.

The model we tested here comes with a few accessories, including a pop-up precision trimmer, as well as a two-year guarantee.

Take a look at its score and compare it to other shavers in the Braun Series 9 Pro+ (96 generation) review, or see the best beauty deals.

INIU Power Bank

Average price in the past six months: £24.36

Cheapest price in the past six months: £22*

20,000mAh capacity

2.7 x 7 x 13.5cm (HxWxL)

342g

We like: LED screen

We don't like: We've tested alternatives that are quicker to charge

If you need a big battery to get you through long journeys, consider adding this power bank to your shortlist.

A handy LED display shows the remaining capacity from 0% to 100% in 1% increments, giving you a precise idea of when it needs a recharge. It includes USB-C input and output, along with two USB-A outputs.

Read our INIU Power Bank review to find out how reliable it is, or see other Black Friday tech picks from our experts.