Best and worst circular saw brands

A circular saw is one of the most powerful DIY tools around. But how do you know which brand to choose? We reveal the best and worst.

We've compared seven of the biggest circular saw brands to help you choose the best for you. We asked 888 Which? members with circular saws what they thought of the brand they owned.

Our results include saws made by B&Q, Black & Decker, Bosch, DeWalt, Makita, Ryobi, and Wickes. We uncovered big differences between the brands - with customer scores ranging from 64% to 85%.

Which? members can log in now to see which brands have been voted the best and worst by owners for factors including reliability, value for money and build quality. If you're not already a member, you can try Which? for £1 and get instant access to the results table.

Circular saw brands rated Brand Customer score Build quality Fit for purpose How well it works Reliability Value for money Weight Customer comments 85% 84% 83% 69% 68% 65% 64%

About our circular saw survey

In March 2013 we asked 888 Which? members a series of questions to find out how they rated their circular saw - the results are shown in the above table. If you are a Which? member and would like to take part in our surveys to help shape our magazine and website, click to join our Which? Connect reader panel.