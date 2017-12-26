Secateurs for painful hands

A good pair of secateurs will allow you to prune for as long as you want without aching hands, but a poor pair of secateurs will leave you feeling stiff and uncomfortable.

There are lots of secateurs to choose from in garden centres and your local DIY shop, and there's no easy way of differentiating between a great pair that will slice cleanly through plant stems and a pair that will leave your hands aching. Price is no indicator, as some cheap secateurs can feel comfortable and swiftly tackle your pruning jobs. So which pair should you choose?

We test secateurs to help you choose the best ones. On this page we show you the secateurs from our latest tests that our ergonomist has identified as being the best for people with painful hands.