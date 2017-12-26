How to check if a 'special offer' deal is genuine

Our investigations have consistently found evidence of shops exaggerating and bending the rules on special offers to make them look better than they actually are.

So before you rush headlong into impulse-buying a discounted coffee machine or tablet, read on for our advice on how to work out whether a deal is real.

How to check whether a special offer is genuine - our top five tips

1. Check the price of the product on offer across multiple shops

This is the most basic check you can do, but our research found that 12% of Black Friday sales shoppers didn't do this in 2016.

We've often found that more than one shop will sell a product at a similar price, but only one claims that the price is a special offer.

For example, if four shops are selling the same washing machine for £250 but only one is claiming it's a special offer at 'Now £250, was £300', it's a pretty good indicator that the price is not a particularly special deal.

Of course, if you're happy to pay £250 for that particular washing machine, that's fine. But don't snap it up thinking you're getting a bargain.

2. Check the price history

Use our reviews to make a shortlist of the products you want to look out for in the sales. Make a note of the current price at the same time.

By taking note of prices in advance, you can check how any new discounts compare to the usual recent selling price.

Many of our reviews feature our Price Predictor tool, which will show you a graph of the historic price of a particular product. As it will show you the lowest price it's ever been, you can use it to determine whether the deals you spot are genuine. Read our guide on how to use Price Predictor to save on your purchases to find out more.

For pricing data for other products, try sites such as Pricerunner and CamelCamelCamel. Pricerunner gives an average across shops, while CamelCamelCamel only shows Amazon prices.

3. Look out for notes or signs explaining offers

The rules that govern special offers are vague. In some instances, shops can get away with using 'was' prices that haven't been used for a long time if they put up a sign explaining the deal. Tactics like these can make offers look better than they are.

We've seen notes that explained the product was actually only at the higher price for a fortnight, six months before the current offer.

We've seen these notes in many guises, from the relatively explicit to the completely buried - where we've had to scroll through masses of small print to uncover vague wording - so it's worth doing some thorough research.

4. Be wary of 'was prices' or RRP comparisons

In our experience, offers like ‘was £100, now £50’ tend to exaggerate the discount you're getting.

The RRP (recommended retail price) is a manufacturer's price, and any RRPs used are meant to reflect the current market value of that product.

However, we've found instances where the RRP the shop was using to compare the current price against was out of date, so didn't reflect the current value of the product.

It's much better to check against other shops' prices to try to work out the true value of the item you're buying.

5. But do try to find out what the real RRP is

Not all manufacturers have RRPs, but some do and choose to display them on their own websites. If you have a product in mind you'd like to buy, check the manufacturer's website to find out what its true price is.

We found a couple of 'offers' in 2015 where Argos was selling the product for more than the RRP, despite claiming it was a discount.

How to get the most from the sales

Getting the most from the sales isn't just about avoiding dodgy special offers. There's no point in getting a good deal on a bad product, as you'll end up wasting your money on something that's not right for you. So check out our reviews first so you know what you're looking out for.