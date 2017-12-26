Car options explained

Car options that help boost resale value

Regardless of the type of car you’re looking to buy, there are a number of options most buyers would consider essential. The following are all worth paying extra for if you can afford it, and may help boost your car’s value when the time comes to sell.

Air conditioning

For many of us, air conditioning is a must-have car option. Not only is it invaluable on scorching summer days, it can also help to keep your windows frost- and mist-free in wintry weather.

Vehicle valuation specialists CAP told us air conditioning and climate control are among the handful of optional extras that help to boost cars’ resale values - some compact hatchbacks can even be worth a few hundred pounds more with it fitted.

Metallic paint

Buyers expect metallic paint on all types of car nowadays, from the most basic city cars through to luxury limousines. According to CAP, it is one of the most commonly purchased options and its effect on resale values can be far reaching. Used prices for performance and luxury cars are more sensitive to the addition of metallic paint, with the difference in price often running into thousands of pounds.

Colour choice is critical in this respect, and it’s often wise to play it safe. An eye-searing hue may be just the thing to make you stand out on the road but it may put off potential buyers and make your car more difficult to sell.

Built-in sat nav

Traditionally, integrated sat nav units were an expensive luxury, and the preserve of high-end luxury models. Now, though, they are increasingly being offered as standard, and even optional or upgraded units are typically much cheaper than the £1000+ you’d have paid for one less than ten years ago.

A built-in sat nav can help a car retain its value, particularly in executive models where it is often seen as a must-have. It’s worth bearing in mind that is can often be more expensive to update maps than with a standalone GPS device, but some manufacturers now offer free updates with their integrated systems for fixed periods.

Leather seats

If they’re available on the car you’re hoping to buy, leather seats are generally worth paying extra for. They look good, are comfortable and will usually last longer than fabric alternatives. Leather seats are also a worthwhile option if you suffer from allergies, as they harbour less dust.

What’s more, leather seats are renowned for improving the resale values of used cars, regardless of the type of model they are fitted to. Heated leather seats can command an even greater premium.

Automatic gearbox

Cars with automatic gearboxes are usually more expensive but they hold their value well. This is particularly true of luxury cars, which can be worth significantly less with a manual transmission. Automatics are often less desirable in smaller cars and are generally less refined, so you can avoid the additional expense unless you absolutely need it.

Parking sensors

Parking sensors are incredibly useful (especially on large cars) and can help to improve resale values. Some models also come with both front and rear parking sensors (normally an optional extra), which will give an audible and/or visual warning of approaching objects.

Front, rear and ‘around-view’ cameras are all also becoming increasingly common on mainstream models, having once been the preserve of flagship models from premium marques.