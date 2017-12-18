Amazon Prime delivery claims under investigation

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has launched a formal investigation into claims that Amazon is failing to live up to its Prime one-day delivery claims.

About 200 people have complained to the advertising watchdog since the start of December about the delivery claims made by Amazon for its Prime service.

Authority bosses announced earlier this week that they were looking at the claims before deciding whether to launch a formal investigation. If you’re online shopping for Christmas this year, check out our expert advice on what to do if your online order hasn’t arrived.

Amazon Prime delivery claims

An ASA spokesman said the general nature of complaints was that Amazon’s ‘one-day delivery’ claim was misleading because deliveries have taken longer than one day.

Amazon Prime boasts unlimited one-day delivery on millions of items, which it clarifies as meaning ‘one business day after dispatch’. As well as the one-day delivery, Prime members can also take advantage of music and video streaming, photo storage and Kindle ebooks for £79 a year (or £7.99 a month).

We ask thousands of shoppers to rate their experiences of online shops, including how good they are at delivery. The highest-scoring online shops receive scores above 90%; our bottom-scorer receives only middling satisfaction, on 62%. See the full rundown of the best and worst online shops.

Online delivery problems

Shopping online can be convenient, but problems with missed or late deliveries can also cause inconvenience.

New Which? research has found that deliveries ahead of Christmas have not been arriving as expected, with lengthy delays, damaged packages and poor communication.

Earlier this month, Which? asked more than 2,000 people about their experiences of receiving deliveries from online purchases within the past month, and found that only a third received all of their deliveries as expected. More than half reported that a delivery didn’t come when expected. One in five told Which? that at least one delivery did not arrive at all, and around the same amount of people told us that at least one delivery was late.

