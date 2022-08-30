'My Nationwide credit card looks identical to my debit card, and it's cost me'

Do you have an issue you need putting right? Which? is here to help get your consumer problems sorted.

Dear Which?,

Nationwide has changed the design of its credit card so it now looks almost identical to the debit card.

I recently received my new credit card and accidentally withdrew £100 in cash, which resulted in charges.

I have poor eyesight due to a long-term infection and I asked Nationwide to change either my credit card or debit card to another colour, but it refused. Is this fair?

John Chadwick, West Yorkshire

Put to rights

Chiara Cavaglieri, Which? banking expert, says:

Credit card cash withdrawals tend to be expensive – in this case, you got hit with a £3 fee, plus £1.08 in interest.

You felt this was unfair, as you’d used the card in error due to the similar appearance to your debit card.

Banks have a legal obligation under the Equality Act 2010 to make reasonable adjustments for disabled customers and you should never be asked to pay for these.

However, Nationwide told us all new card designs went through the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) Tried and Tested process, with blind and partially sighted volunteers testing the cards.

Nationwide apologised and agreed to refund these charges, but it won’t offer you a card in a different colour. It says cardholders can distinguish between the cards using the ‘dot and notch’ feature (the debit card has six dots and the credit card has four dots).

If this doesn't work for you, consider switching provider for one or both of your cards - find the best credit card providers here, and the best bank accounts here.

Alternatively, Barclays allows you to personalise your debit card with a picture of your choice.

Need to know

Banks have a legal obligation to make reasonable and free adjustments for disabled customers

Many newly issued cards include braille markings to help distinguish credit from debit cards, and a notch to show which way it should be inserted into ATMs and PIN pads

You can ask your bank for a chip and signature card if typing in PINs isn't an option

Get in touch. If you've got a consumer rights problem you need put right, email us at yourstory@which.co.uk.

Please be aware that we cannot help with, or respond to, every email that we receive. The inbox is monitored periodically during office hours, Monday-Friday 9am-5pm.

Get your money questions answered

Join Which? Money – find the best deals, avoid scams and protect your savings and investments with expert guidance from Which? Money magazine and Which? Money Helpline.

For £4.99 a month, you get: