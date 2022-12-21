6 mistakes to avoid while you shop the winter sales

When you click on a retailer link, we may earn affiliate commission, which helps fund our not-for-profit mission. This tracks your activity using third party cookies. By clicking a link you are consenting to this.
The annual sales season is officially in full swing, with thousands of retailers across the country currently offering huge discounts on their products and services.
But don't be easily swayed by flashy discount signs and too-good-to-be-true bargains. Navigating the winter sales period can be a minefield and could end up costing you more, or leaving you at risk of being scammed.
That's where Which? can help. We've highlighted the most common shopping blunders to dodge, including purchasing at the wrong time, buying from dodgy retailers, and skipping over returns policies.
Read on to find out the pitfalls to avoid and how Which? can help you get the best deals in the Boxing Day and January sales.
The changing seasons can affect more than just the weather. Deals on many products, such as headphones, TVs, and laptops, can follow trends depending on the time of year and when products were launched.
To get the best price when shopping online, for most products you'll want to avoid buying directly after their release, as this is when the prices tend to be highest.
Find out how to get the best value with these popular purchases, or click the links to head straight to our reviews to compare models and prices:
It's best to stick to familiar and reliable retailers to avoid a scam website.
However, if you want to buy from an unfamiliar retailer, there are steps you can take to help protect yourself:
The winter sales period is a time often targeted by scammers. To keep yourself protected online, it's essential that you know how to spot and protect yourself from scams.
Be cautious of adverts for new companies or brands that appear in your social media feeds or a new account advertising a familiar brand. Adverts that look like they're from official brands can easily be faked – the best way to check this is to make sure that the URL starts with the brand's official domain name.
Be especially wary of suspicious texts, emails or pop-ups, as these are likely to be scams. Scammers may pretend to be a large company such as Amazon or Royal Mail to get you to click a link to a copycat website, usually under the guise of you owing them money or there's a problem with your delivery.
It's important that you don't engage or click any links if you think a message you've received might be a scam. You can also report scams to warn others through organisations such as Action Fraud.
Deals are cropping up everywhere, and with so many to choose from, it's not always obvious which ones are the best.
Price comparison services such as CamelCamelCamel and PriceRunner can make finding bigger savings easier. You can also use Which.co.uk to view the lowest available prices for individual products via our reviews pages.
How CamelCamelCamel works:
How PriceRunner works:
How Which? reviews work:
We can help too, even if you haven't yet signed up for Which?. You can view the 'Lowest available prices' at the top of our individual reviews to see a range of prices at different retailers, so you can check where's cheapest or get a sense of whether the retailer you've chosen has your product on sale at a good price:
If you do have a subscription to Which?, use the filters on our main reviews pages to see our Great Value options as these perform well in our tests and are great value for money.
An online survey of more than 1,000 Which? Connect Panel members revealed that 80% never or rarely read shops' terms and conditions – and it's not hard to see why. Many T&Cs are multiple pages long and filled with legal jargon.
We're not saying you should read every document word-for-word, but it's important to at least know your returns and refunds rights in case there's an issue, especially if you're buying a large or expensive product.
Retailers' T&Cs when it comes to faulty products can vary and there's often things they don't mention specifically, such as:
Your shopping rights are more protected if you buy online than if you buy in-store, as you're relying on the seller accurately describing a product before you buy it as opposed to actually seeing it.
Our legal team often sees shops misinterpreting the law when it comes to how long you have to return a product bought online. For instance, if it says 14 days, you have 14 days from when you receive it to cancel your contract and a further 14 days to return it. Many online retailers will have more generous returns policies, however, so check the T&Cs.
If you pay for an item or service that costs more than £100 but less than £30,000, you'll get extra protection by paying for it with a credit card. This is because you'll be able to get your money back from your credit card company if there is a problem and you can't get it back from the retailer.
Never pay for something online via bank transfer as these transactions are usually scams and it can be harder to get your money back.
