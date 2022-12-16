Best deals in the Boxing Day and January sales revealed by Which?

Get the very best value for money this sales season. Take a planned approach to your shopping with our guide to the very best deals in the winter sales.

With the Boxing Day sales and January sales season just around the corner, now is a great time to start planning your sales shopping strategy.

We've tested every single product that will feature on our Boxing Day and January sales pages. We won't recommend deals on duds. Check back to discover the best deals in the sales, and get advice on spending your budget wisely.

Until the official sales start, these are the best deals around right now.

See our winter sales insider's guide for links to all of our product deals pages.

When do the Boxing Day sales start?

The Boxing Day sales used to start (and end) on Boxing Day, but many retailers now kick off their Boxing Day sales or January sales from 24 December.

Some retailers even start discounting before then. John Lewis for example, usually slashes the prices of its Christmas products including Christmas decorations and trees from the middle of December.

Best mobile phone deal

Google Pixel 6 Pro (original price, £849)

We like: Powerful and versatile cameras, high-resolution display, wireless charging possible

We don’t like: Fingerprint recognition can be a bit slow, takes a while to charge

Google Pixel phones are now available at a decent discount. This Google Pixel 6 ticks a lot of boxes, with superb display specifications and an impressive Google Tensor processor.

Find out what impressed us most in our Google Pixel 6 Pro review, or check out contract deals on the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

Browse all our mobile phone reviews or, for more offers, see our round-up of the best mobile phone and Sim-only deals.

Best second-hand mobile phone deal

Apple iPhone 12 Pro (original price new, £1,149)

We like: Easy to use

We don’t like: Very poor battery life when charged for 15 minutes

The iPhone 12 Pro is an upgrade from the 12 with better cameras. It currently sells for over half its original price in 'good' second-hand condition.

Find out the full story of this phone in our Apple iPhone 12 Pro review.

Buy it now for £520 from Music Magpie .

Check our mobile phone reviews for popular handsets now only available second-hand, and read our guide on how to buy a second-hand or refurbished phone.

Best TV deal

LG OLED42C24LA (typical price, £999)

We like: Great use of HDR

We don't like: Bass sounds strained

This smaller TV impressed us in many ways. Watching 4K content is the way to go to make the most of it, but other resolutions look good, too.

It has plenty of features for gamers, two voice assistants and some useful accessibility features.

Typically costing around £1,000, there are substantial savings to be had this month.

Read our LG OLED42C24LA review to find out if this TV is what you're looking for.

See our TV reviews to find out which models performed the best in our tough lab tests or see our pick of the Best TV deals in the sales.

Best tablet deal

Apple iPad Mini (2021) (typical price, £569)

We like: Slick and swift operation

We don't like: More reflections than we'd like on the screen

This 8-inch iPad from Apple was released in 2021. It's powerful and can handle demanding graphics and apps.

The version we tested has 64GB of storage. That’s a reasonable amount of space, but with no micro-SD slot to increase the memory, you need to be sure it will be enough before you buy. There is a 256GB version, too.

Read our full iPad Mini (2021) review to see how it fared in our lab tests.

To browse other offers on tablets, see our best iPad and tablet deals, or check our tablet reviews to see which models we recommend.

Best vacuum cleaner deal

Shark Anti Hair Wrap with Flexology and TruePet IZ201UKT (typical price, £379)

We like: Simple to use

We don't like: Not the best on low power settings

This cordless upright vacuum cleaner comes with a Shark Anti Hair Wrap floorhead. You can use it on floors and as a handheld cleaner for smaller jobs. The metal cleaning tube has a flexible joint, which helps it to reach under furniture. It’s also handy for storage, as you can fold down the stick and squeeze it into a cupboard.

It comes with plenty of accessories: a dusting brush, upholstery brush, crevice nozzle and an anti-allergen dusting brush and mini turbo tool, which are useful for pet hair on areas such as stairs and upholstery.

Read our Shark IZ201UKT review to see how it performed in our tests.

Can't see a Shark deal you like? Look at the latest Dyson deals instead.

Best laptop deal

Asus Chromebook Flip C433TA (typical price, £349)

We like: Excellent wi-fi performance

We don’t like: Poor touchpad

This Asus is a perfectly serviceable laptop at a very affordable price. We found it produces decent speeds when handling basic tasks in our tests.

What lets it down is its reflective screen and disappointing touchpad. Do note this laptop will no longer receive any security updates after June 2026.

Read our full Asus Chromebook Flip C433TA review to see whether it's what you need.

Whatever your budget, you should find a laptop at the right price in our round-up of the best laptop deals.

Best headphones deal

Sony WF-C500 (typical price, £59)

We like: Comfortable, easy to use app

We don’t like: Phone call quality isn't great

These truly wireless headphones are compatible with gadgets running Apple iOS and Android. They are rated IPX4, which means they’re water resistant, but you shouldn’t get them drenched as the case isn’t water resistant.

They come with three pairs of eartips in different sizes to suit your ear size.

Find out whether they’re the best option for you in our Sony WF-C500 review.

Discover top-rated headphones with our headphones reviews or see our best Apple AirPods and headphone deals.

Best washing machine deal

LG F4V909WTSE (original price, £769)

We like: Compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa

We don't like: Door opening is small

This freestanding washing machine has a mixed load program so you don't need to worry about separating your laundry before washing.

There’s also a steam option to kill off any bacteria which should be particularly helpful for people with allergies.

You can control the programs via a smartphone app or use Alexa and Google Assistant voice control.

Read the full LG F4V909WTSE review to find out how it compares with the others we've tested.

For more offers, see the best washing machine deals for 2022.

Best mattress deal

Mattress Online Horizon Odyssey 800 pocket memory (typical price, £375)

We like: Cool to lie on, delivered rolled up, great value

We don't like: Cover isn't washable, no trial nights offer, softer than you may expect

MattressOnline.co.uk still has the Horizon Odyssey on offer for around £319 (from £375, full RRP listed as £495). Even at full price this mattress is cheaper than average for this type, so with an extra £56 saved through this offer it's a good deal.

The Horizon Odyssey 800 combines a hybrid of 14.5cm pocket-spring core, with two layers of foam (3cm above the pocked springs and 4cm below). Nearer the surface that you sleep on, there’s a further 2cm section of memory foam, and this construction means it doesn't need turning over.

Read our full Mattress Online Horizon Odyssey 800 review.

Or buy it for £319from Mattress Online .

To see more other low-cost options we've found, take a look at our best mattress deals.

Why should I shop the Boxing Day and January sales with Which?

Financially, 2022 has been a tough year for many households. With prices rising on food, energy and other household essentials, it's important to get best value for money on the things that you have to buy.

If you need a new mattress or fridge freezer, for example, the Boxing Day or January sales might seem like a good opportunity to get a discount.

Sadly, though, not all 'deals' you see advertised are good ones. That's where Which? comes in.

Our experts track prices throughout the year (not just when the sales are on). This means we're able to cut through the retailers' spin and bring you the deals we consider to be genuinely good value.

All the deals we'll be featuring on our Boxing Day and Janaury sales pages will be on products we've tested, and which we know are decent. We won’t promote deals on products that we know perform poorly.

Reading our reviews will help you decide if a product is right for you before you buy – so you get the best bang for your buck.

We’ll be updating this page regularly with good deals throughout the Boxing Day and January sales, so keep checking back.

Boxing Day and January sales shopping tips

Check the Which? website

As well as finding you the best deals, we’ve also put together a list of the best and worst shops.

We’ve quizzed thousands of Which? members on their experiences of shopping in some of the country’s best-known stores and websites, as well as with lesser-known brands.

After crunching the numbers, we can reveal which retailers score highly for product quality, range and value for money. To see which retailers impressed in our latest shopping survey, head over to our extensive guide on the best and worst shops.

Watch out for sneaky tricks

Some retailers use underhand tactics to pressure you into making a purchase.

These include anchor pricing (when products are on sale more often than they aren’t), pressure selling ('30 people are viewing this right now!') and dubious claims about the 'before' price of a product.

If you’re unsure how good a deal is, use a tool such as PriceRunner to compare prices across retailers.

Research customer reviews

It’s always a good idea to read reviews before you buy a product, but not all reviews are trustworthy.

Some sellers incentivise people to post fake positive reviews to drown out genuine negative ones. If you’re in any doubt, check out our expert guide on how to spot a fake review.

Returning goods

Whether you bought a product in-store or online, you have rights under the Consumer Contract Regulations.

The regulations give you a 14-day window to return a non-faulty product, which begins on the day you receive your goods. Many retailers will give you longer than this, but it is always best to check before you buy.

We’ve put together advice on the additional rights you have when shopping online in our online returns guide.

For more help and advice, visit our shopping consumer rights page.

