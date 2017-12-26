Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Compost bins

Don't Buy compost bins

By Janice Shipp

Article 2 of 10

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Find out which compost bins performed so badly that they were made a Which? Don't Buy.

  • Discover which compost bins we would recommend enough to give a Which? Best Buy
  • Ratings for some of the most popular tumbling compost bins from brands such as Sankey and Blackwall

Which? members have full access to this and all of our reviews - log in now if you're already a member or try a trial to Which? for £1.

Did you know that Which? produces a gardening magazine packed with practical advice and testing of plants, products and gardening techniques? Find out more about Which? Gardening magazine.

SHARE THIS PAGE

previous

Best Buy compost bins

next

Full compost bin testing results

Which? works for you © Which? 2017