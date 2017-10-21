Wex Photographic and Calumet merger: what are your rights?

Two major UK photography and video retail chains – Wex Photographic and Calumet Photographic – recently completed their merger to become Wex Photo Video. But, what does this mean for you?

Visitors to Calumet’s UK website are now redirected to the Wex Photo Video site and, in the coming months, Calumet’s retail stores will take on Wex Photo Video branding. The stores will also benefit from a significant investment in shop fittings and stock.

Wex Photographic also owned a UK-based repair centre, called Fixation, which will continue to trade under its existing name as part of the new company.

Despite Calumet operating eight retail stores in the UK, compared to Wex’s single Norwich-based showroom, a press release from the company stated that its own research found Wex to be the better-known brand.

Your rights when two companies merge

If two companies merge and start trading under one business name, everything should continue as before. This means all the regulations under the Consumer Rights Act 2015 you were covered by with Calumet immediately carry over to Wex Photo Video.

So, if a product you’ve bought from Calumet develops a fault, you could still have the right to a refund, repair or replacement. If you experience any issues with your item within the warranty period, you should contact the Wex customer service team.

If you are outside the 30-day right-to-reject period, you have to give the retailer one opportunity to repair or replace any goods or digital content that are of unsatisfactory quality, unfit for purpose or not as described.

If a fault develops after the first six months, the burden is on you to prove that the product was faulty at the time of delivery.

In practice, this may require some form of expert report, opinion or evidence of similar problems across the product range.

