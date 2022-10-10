Amazon Prime Day 2022: best early deals and expert advice

For the second time this year, Amazon is running a Prime Day sale covering thousands of products. Our team of experts will help you shop savvy at a time when saving money is particularly important.

As part of the two-day event, Amazon Prime members will have exclusive access to discounts across the retailer's website. Prime Day officially starts on Tuesday 11 October and runs until midnight on Wednesday 12 October.

But not every deal is worth jumping on: in previous years, we've seen discounted products that are Which? Don't Buys and not worth your money. By consulting our expert reviews, you can be sure you're buying a high-scoring product on Prime Day – the models below all score well in our independent lab tests.

Amazon Prime Day: early Echo deals

Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) – was £49.99, now £19.99 (60% off according to the retailer)

Lowest ever price on Amazon? Yes



We liked: Responsive Alexa voice control, good sound quality, affordable

We didn't like: Bass can lack oomph, maximum volume won’t fill large rooms

This is the fourth-generation version of Amazon's smart speaker. It has a light ring at the base that illuminates when you're talking to the Alexa voice assistant. Using voice commands, you can play music (Apple Music and Spotify are both supported), set alarms and control other Zigbee-enabled products such as smart light bulbs.

On the top of this Echo, you'll spot physical buttons for changing the volume or putting the microphone on mute. The accompanying Alexa app will let you link multiple Echos if you're aiming for full stereo sound.

Read our Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) review

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd gen) – was £74.99, now £34.99 (53% off according to the retailer)

Lowest ever price on Amazon? Yes

We liked: Responsive touchscreen, display is sharp, voice control works well

We didn’t like: Small screen can be fiddly to use at times

If you’re shopping for a mini smart display, take a closer look at the discounted Echo Show 5. The Alexa-enabled gadget has a 5.5-inch touchscreen that lets you stream video or check the weather for the afternoon ahead. A front-facing camera (with privacy shutter) allows you to make video calls.

Music fans can have the Echo Show 5 function as a wireless speaker simply by connecting to audio streaming services including Spotify and Audible. Our pricing research shows that the Echo Show 5 has never been cheaper directly through Amazon.

Read our Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd gen) review

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd gen) – was £239.99, now £169.99 (29% off according to the retailer)

Lowest ever price on Amazon? Yes

We liked: Packed with features, sharp screen, buttons to disable camera and microphone

We didn’t like: Screen picks up fingerprints, needs plenty of space, heavy

This large smart display has a 10.1-inch screen. It’s completely mobile and able to swivel in almost a full circle around its speaker-base – that means you can keep yourself in the centre of the shot if you’re using it for video calls.

The Amazon Echo Show 10 is essentially an Alexa voice-controlled smart speaker. In a couple of taps, you can use the device to stream video or control other smart products around the house. The price has dropped to a historic low for Prime Day, saving you around £50 on the original price.

For more details, read our Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd gen) review

More Amazon Prime Day Echo deals:

Amazon Prime Day: early Fire TV deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa remote – was £49.99, now £29.99 (40% off according to the retailer)

Lowest ever price on Amazon? No (was £24.99 November 2021)

We liked: Supports lots of streaming apps, voice control is useful, simple to set up

We didn’t like: Voice control doesn’t work on all apps

A 4K streamer from Amazon that plugs into your TV’s HDMI port to give you instant access to various streaming and catch-up apps. The first-time setup will take you through the key features quickly and concisely, leaving you more time to binge your favourite shows.

Assuming your favourite streaming apps aren’t pre-installed (Netflix and Amazon Video are included), you can download additional apps and pin them to your home screen.

Check in with our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa remote review

More Amazon Prime Day Fire TV deals:

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Alexa remote – was £54.99, now £39.99 (27% off at Amazon). Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Alexa remote review .

Amazon Prime Day: early Ring deals

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery – was £89.99, now £59.99 (33% off according to the retailer)

Lowest ever price on Amazon? No (was £59 November 20221)

We liked: Excellent notifications, simple to set up, feature-packed

We didn't like: Video in direct sunlight isn’t the best we’ve seen

This wireless security camera can help you keep an eye on your home while you’re out and about. It has a 1,080p resolution camera with night vision and motion detection that pings your phone if the camera spots something.

The Ring Stick Up Cam Battery comes bundled with a rechargeable battery pack, so you don’t need to worry about using mains power. For the Prime Day sale, the price has dropped to around the same price it was towards the end of last year.

See our Ring Stick Up Cam Battery review

Ring Video Doorbell Wired – was £49.99, now £34.99 (30% off according to the retailer)

Lowest ever price on Amazon? No (was £34 November 2021)

We liked: Good daytime picture quality, reliable notifications, easy to use

We didn't like: Requires a wired installation, video storage locked behind subscription

This Ring model needs to be hardwired to the power to run 24 hours a day.

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired works hand-in-hand with the Ring app on Android and iOS. From your smartphone, you can check to see who’s at the door and, if you’ve signed up for a Ring subscription, look back at old footage. On the free Ring plan, you’ll only be able to view live video.

See our Ring Video Doorbell Wired review

More Amazon Prime Day Ring deals:

Amazon Prime Day: early Kindle deals

Kindle Oasis – was £229.99, now £179.99 (22% off according to the retailer)

Lowest ever price on Amazon? No (was £169.99 May 2022)

We liked: Lovely screen, comfortable to hold, waterproof

We didn’t like: Not the most durable ebook reader around, no local library lending

The Amazon Kindle Oasis has a 7-inch e-ink display with an LED front-light for easy reading at night. The frontlight is comprised of 25 separate LEDs, making for a smooth and consistent brightness all the way around the screen.

This Kindle model is able to adjust the warmth of the screen to match the room you’re in, helping the Oasis avoid the harsh, blue look of some other ebook readers we’ve tested. You get 8GB of storage out of the box.

Read our Amazon Kindle Oasis review

Amazon Prime Day: early Fire Tablet deals

Fire HD 10 tablet – was £149.99, now £89.99 (40% off according to the retailer)

Lowest ever price on Amazon? No (was £79.99 November 2021)

We liked: Easy to operate, quick to use, great battery life

We didn’t like: Reflective screen, speakers lack bass, not the best camera

We tested last year’s version of Amazon’s 10-inch tablet, the Fire HD 10. It has a full HD display and is powered by an Octa-core processor, which should help it multitask without slowing down.

If you’re looking for a low-cost tablet, a Prime Day discount ensures this model will catch your attention. Our expert testing found it to be quick and simple to use.

To see if this is the right tablet for you, read our Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet review

More Amazon Prime Day Fire Tablet deals:

Amazon Fire HD 8 – was £89.99, now £39.99 (56% off at Amazon). Read our Amazon Fire HD 8 review .

Amazon Prime Day: early Blink deals

Blink Mini – was £29.99, now £19.99 (33% off according to the retailer)



Lowest ever price on Amazon? No (was £18.99 December 2021)

We liked: Good notification detection, two-factor authentication offers extra layer of security

We didn't like: Average daytime picture, no free storage option

This affordable indoor security camera can be positioned on a shelf or a table and monitors an area of your home while you're away. The Blink Mini has HD Video, night vision and a built-in speaker so you can talk through it.

Through the accompanying Blink Home Monitor smartphone app, you can configure the camera to notify you if there's movement in a detection zone. You can also adjust the sensitivity of this feature.

Is this cheap wireless security camera worth a closer look? Read our Blink Mini review

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Although we've already started to see early deals on Amazon, Prime Day hasn't officially started yet – the retailer is saving the majority of its deals for the two-day event. This is the second Prime Day event this year, with the first taking place back in July.

This time, the Prime Day discounts begin on Tuesday 11 October and continue until midnight on Wednesday 12 October.

If you're looking for deals from retailers other than Amazon, check our popular sales pages which feature deals hand-picked by our product experts.

What will be on offer in the Amazon Prime Day sale?

Based on what we saw earlier in the year for Amazon's first Prime Day event, we expect the retailer to offer discounts across most of its departments. That includes:

Back in July, our experts picked out deals on home products and electronics, including the following:

A pair of Sennheiser CX True Wireless headphones for 50% off, or £59.99 (down from £119.99). They have passive noise cancelling, which means the earbuds are built to fit your ear in a way that blocks out noise.

headphones for 50% off, or £59.99 (down from £119.99). They have passive noise cancelling, which means the earbuds are built to fit your ear in a way that blocks out noise. The Kindle 2019 (10th gen) ebook reader at £34.99, the lowest-ever price on Amazon (down from £69.99). It has a six-inch e-ink display and LED front-lighting for easy reading at night.

ebook reader at £34.99, the lowest-ever price on Amazon (down from £69.99). It has a six-inch e-ink display and LED front-lighting for easy reading at night. An Android-powered OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone at 25% off, or £349.99 (down from £469). It offers a whopping 12GB of Ram, which should be more than enough if you want to run multiple apps at once.

smartphone at 25% off, or £349.99 (down from £469). It offers a whopping 12GB of Ram, which should be more than enough if you want to run multiple apps at once. The Vax Blade 3 Pet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner at 42% off, or £127.99 (down from £219.99). This model comes with a mini turbo tool for pet hair and a treated turbo brush bar designed to reduce the build-up of bacteria and fungi in its bristles.

How much does Amazon Prime cost?

Amazon Prime membership is charged at £8.99 per month, or £95 per year. Back in September, the retailer raised its prices from £7.99 per month, or £79 per year.

To cancel your membership before the trial expires, you'll need to visit the Amazon Prime membership page, choose Manage membership and select End membership.

How to shop on Prime Day 2022: five top tips

1. Use the Amazon mobile app

Amazon's mobile app is free and worth a look if you want to sift through Prime Day deals while you're on the move. Updating your notification settings means you'll receive alerts as soon as certain deals go live. To set it up on your phone or tablet, just follow these steps:

Open the Amazon app Tap the Settings icon (three horizontal lines) in the bottom-right corner Select Your Account Scroll down to Message centre and select Deal alerts.

You'll now be looking at your deals dashboard. From here, you can subscribe to suggested deal alerts and manage your existing alerts.

2. Bookmark this page

As Amazon continues to launch new deals during its 48-hour event, our experts will be sifting through thousands of offers to highlight the very best.

Remember that, even if you spot a particularly big price drop, that product might not be at its lowest-ever price. For the deals we spotlight, we'll note whether or not Amazon's price is at an all-time low.

Bookmark this page on your computer, phone or tablet and keep checking back as we update it.

3. Download the Which? Reviews app

Which? members have full access to the Which? Reviews app, which puts all our expert product reviews in the palm of your hand. If you spot a tempting Prime Day deal, you can open up the Which? Reviews app to find out how the product fared in our test lab.

From the Which? Reviews app, you can also create a shortlist of products that you'll be keeping an eye on for Amazon Prime Day. Our handy 'Compare' tool will let you see test results side by side.

4. Check if you're buying directly from the manufacturer

Once you've spotted a Prime Day deal, check whether you're buying the product directly from Amazon or through a third-party seller – this will potentially affect your rights if there's a problem.

In the example below, we're looking at the Amazon product page for a OnePlus smartphone. Although the phone is made by OnePlus, this specific item is sold and dispatched by a third-party seller (circled in red).

5. Be wary of fake reviews

Tread carefully if you're reading Amazon user reviews when deciding whether or not to make a purchase – our research has found that online customer reviews can't always be trusted.

Many dishonest reviewers (often working in partnership with the third-party seller) will use five-star reviews to boost the overall score of the product. Try checking four-star reviews and below for a more honest assessment of the product.

Keep an eye out for five-star reviews that contain lots of images. Our research has found fake review groups that encourage members to post pictures or videos alongside a positive review to get a refund for their purchase.

How to return Amazon items

If you buy a product on Amazon Prime Day and it arrives on your doorstep damaged, the retailer is fully responsible.

Under the Consumer Rights Acts, your purchase needs to be of satisfactory quality (not faulty or damaged), fit for purpose and as described. If your Prime Day product doesn't meet one of these requirements, the retailer (not the manufacturer) is in breach of the Consumer Rights Act.

Amazon will refund the cost of sending an item back if it was sold or dispatched by Amazon. If the item you purchased is not eligible for a free return, and you’re using a pre-paid return label, Amazon will deduct the cost of the return from your refund.

For expert advice on returning goods you've bought online, see our in-depth guide to returns and refunds.

How to recycle your old tech

If you're looking to replace some aging technology by shopping the Prime Day sales, make sure you dispose of your old items in the correct way.

You have a couple of options if you want to offload your unwanted electronics. Kerbside collection is suitable for small electrical items – in many cases, your local council will collect smaller items such as toasters and kettles. Alternatively, you can drop items at a local recycling centre.

For more details on how to get rid of your unused gadgets, check our advice on how to recycle electrical items.