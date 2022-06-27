Amazon Prime Day 2022: confirmed date, early deals and expert advice

Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner, which means Prime members will have access to reduced prices on a huge number of products. Our product experts will help you shop savvy.

The annual sale gives Amazon Prime members exclusive access to discounts across the retailer's website.

But not every deal is worth jumping on: in previous years, we've seen discounted products that are Which? Don't Buys and not worth your money. By consulting our expert reviews, you can be sure you're buying a high-scoring product on Prime Day.

We'll be updating this page regularly on Amazon Prime Day with the best deals, so keep checking back. For now, read on to see our pick of the retailer's early pre-Prime Day deals and learn how to set up your own Prime Day deal alerts.

Choose well, buy better and save money using our expert tips: Get our Weekly Scoop newsletter – it's free.

Amazon Prime Day: early Ring deals

Ring Video Doorbell Wired – was £49.99, now £35.99 (28% off according to the retailer)

Lowest ever price on Amazon? No (was £34 November 2021)

We liked: Good daytime picture quality, reliable notifications, easy to use

We didn't like: Requires a wired installation, video storage locked behind subscription

This is currently the most affordable Ring model available on Amazon during the pre-Prime Day sale. It needs to be hardwired to the power to run 24 hours a day.

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired works hand-in-hand with the Ring app on Android and iOS. From your smartphone, you can check to see who’s at the door and, if you’ve signed up for a Ring subscription, look back at old footage. On the free Ring plan, you’ll only be able to view live video.

Read our Ring Video Doorbell Wired review, or buy it now on Amazon .

Ring Video Doorbell 4 – was £179.99, now £129.99 (28% off according to the retailer)

Lowest ever price on Amazon? No (was £124 December 2021)

We liked: Simple to use, good video quality, removable battery

We didn't like: Video storage requires a subscription

Although this isn’t the lowest-ever price we’ve seen on Amazon for the Ring Video Doorbell 4, it’s awfully close and therefore worth a closer look if you’re shopping for a smart doorbell.

The Ring Video Doorbell 4 is equipped with a Full HD camera that has night vision, so you’ll still be able to see what’s going on if the camera detects motion in the evening. Plus, two-walk talk means you can chat through the Ring’s built-in microphone – handy if you’re out of the house when a delivery worker stops by.

Read our Ring Video Doorbell 4 review, or buy it now on Amazon .

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery – was £89.99, now £59.99 (33% off according to the retailer)

Lowest ever price on Amazon? No (was £59 November 2021)

We liked: Excellent notifications, simple to set up, feature-packed

We didn't like: Video in direct sunlight isn’t the best we’ve seen

This wireless security camera can help you keep an eye on your home while you’re out and about. It has a 1,080p resolution camera with night vision and motion detection that pings your phone if the camera spots something.

The Ring Stuck Up Cam Battery comes bundled with a rechargeable battery pack, so you don’t need to worry about using mains power. For the pre-Prime Day sale, the price has dropped to around the same price it was towards the end of last year.

Read our Ring Stick Up Cam Battery review, or buy it now on Amazon .

More early Amazon Prime Day deals on Ring doorbells:

Ring Indoor Cam – was £49.99, now £39.99 (20% off at Amazon). Buy it now on Amazon , or read our Ring Indoor Cam review .

Amazon Prime Day: early wi-fi router and extender deals

Amazon Eero 6 router – was £109, now £64.99 (40% off according to the retailer)

Lowest ever price on Amazon? Yes

We liked: Excellent speeds at short range, simple to set up, copes well with multiple devices

We didn't like: Some handy security features require a subscription

This wi-fi 6 router acts as a hub for a mesh system, which is where you position nodes around the house to help you get internet signal in the far reaches of your home. You can get wi-fi on both 2.4 and 5GHz bands.

The Eero 6 router has dropped to £64.99 as part of the early Prime Day sale - this is the cheapest-ever price for this product on Amazon.

Read our Amazon Eero 6 router review, or buy it now on Amazon .

When is Amazon Prime Day?

This year, the exclusive Prime Day discounts begin on Tuesday 12 July and run until midnight on Wednesday 13 July. However, you'll also spot some 'early deals' for Prime members on Amazon's website before then – we've highlighted some of the best we've seen above.

The deals featured on Amazon's cover both the retailer's own products and items from other sellers.

During this year's sale, we expect to see plenty more price drops on Amazon's own tech products – that includes Fire Sticks, Fire Tablets, Echo smart speakers, Echo smart displays, Kindles and Ring Video Doorbells.

In the meantime, if you're looking for an Amazon deal, check our popular deals pages which regularly feature Amazon deals, hand-picked by our product experts.

Avoid delivery scams and dangerous products with these 9 things you need to know before Amazon Prime Day.

How much does Amazon Prime cost?

To gain full access to the deals running on Prime Day, you can sign up for a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial. This means you'll see the same offers members do (look out for the 'Prime Exclusive Deal' label), but you can also cancel your trial membership if nothing catches your eye.

To cancel your membership before the trial expires, you'll need to visit the Amazon Prime membership page, choose Manage membership and select End membership.

If you want to continue your Amazon Prime membership beyond the trial period, you will pay £7.99 a month, or £79 a year.

How to shop on Prime Day 2022: five top tips

1. Use the Amazon mobile app

Amazon's mobile app is free and worth a look if you want to sift through Prime Day deals while you're on the move. Updating your notification settings means you'll receive alerts as soon as certain deals go live. To set it up on your phone or tablet, just follow these steps:

Open the Amazon app Tap the Settings icon (three horizontal lines) in the bottom-right corner Select Your Account Scroll down to Message centre and select Deal alerts.

You'll now be looking at your deals dashboard. From here, you can subscribe to suggested deal alerts and manage your existing alerts.

To create a new custom alert, search for an item using the search bar at the top of the screen – 'Fire Tablet', for example. Once you've submitted that search, head back to your deals dashboard and, under the Subscribe tab, you'll see 'Fire Tablet' next to the Create alert button.

2. Bookmark this page

As Amazon continues to launch new deals during its 48-hour event, our experts will be sifting through thousands of offers to highlight the very best.

Remember that, even if you spot a particularly big price drop, that product might not be at its lowest-ever price. For the deals we spotlight this year, we'll note whether or not Amazon's price is at an all-time low.

Bookmark this page on your computer, phone or tablet and keep checking back as we update it.

3. Download the Which? Reviews app

Which? members have full access to the Which? Reviews app, which puts all our expert product reviews in the palm of your hand. If you spot a tempting Prime Day deal, you can open up the Which? Reviews app to find out how the product fared in our test lab.

From the Which? Reviews app, you can also create a shortlist of products that you'll be keeping an eye on for Amazon Prime Day. Our handy 'Compare' tool will let you see test results side by side.

4. Check if you're buying directly from the manufacturer

Once you've spotted a Prime Day deal, check whether you're buying the product directly from Amazon or through a third-party seller – this will potentially affect your rights if there's a problem.

In the example below, we're looking at the Amazon product page for a OnePlus smartphone. Although the phone is made by OnePlus, this specific item is sold and dispatched by a third-party seller (circled in red).

When researching one of Amazon's third-party sellers, click the brand name to see an overview of customer ratings over the past 12 months.

5. Be wary of fake reviews

Tread carefully if you're reading Amazon user reviews when deciding whether or not to make a purchase – our research has found that online customer reviews can't always be trusted.

Many dishonest reviewers (often working in partnership with the third-party seller) will use five-star reviews to boost the overall score of the product. Try checking four-star reviews and below for a more honest assessment of the product.

Keep an eye out for five-star reviews that contain lots of images. Our research has found fake review groups that encourage members to post pictures or videos alongside a positive review to get a refund for their purchase.

How to return Amazon items

If you buy a product on Amazon Prime Day and it arrives on your doorstep damaged, the retailer is fully responsible.

Under the Consumer Rights Acts, your purchase needs to be of satisfactory quality (not faulty or damaged), fit for purpose and as described. If your Prime Day product doesn't meet one of these requirements, the retailer (not the manufacturer) is in breach of the Consumer Rights Act.

Amazon will refund the cost of sending an item back if it was sold or dispatched by Amazon. If the item you purchased is not eligible for a free return, and you’re using a pre-paid return label, Amazon will deduct the cost of the return from your refund.

For expert advice on returning goods you've bought online, see our in-depth guide to returns and refunds.

How to recycle your old tech

If you're looking to replace some ageing technology by shopping the Prime Day sales, make sure you dispose of your old items in the correct way.

You have a couple of options if you want to offload your unwanted electronics. Kerbside collection is suitable for small electrical items – in many cases, your local council will collect smaller items such as toasters and kettles. Alternatively, you can drop items at a local recycling centre.

For more details on how to get rid of your unused gadgets, check our advice on how to recycle electrical items.