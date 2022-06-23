Amazon Prime Day 2022: confirmed date, deals and expert advice

Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner, which means Prime members will have access to reduced prices on a huge number of products. Our product experts will help you shop savvy.

The annual one-day sale gives Amazon Prime members exclusive access to discounts across the retailer's website.

But not every deal is worth jumping on: in previous years, we've seen discounted products that are Which? Don't Buys and not worth your money. By consulting our expert reviews, you can be sure you're buying a high-scoring product on Prime Day.

We'll be updating this page regularly on Amazon Prime Day with the best deals, so keep checking back. For now, read on to learn more about the event and how to set up your own Prime Day deal alerts.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

This year, the exclusive discounts begin on Tuesday 12 July and run until midnight on Wednesday 13 July.

The deals featured on the website cover both Amazon's own products and items from other sellers.

Last year, our product experts uncovered a massive selection of bargains, including:

During this year's sale, we expect to see plenty of price drops on Amazon's own tech products – that includes Fire Sticks, Fire Tablets, Echo smart speakers, Echo smart displays, Kindles and Ring Video Doorbells.

In the meantime, if you're looking for an Amazon deal, check our popular deals pages which regularly feature Amazon deals, hand-picked by our product experts.

How much does Amazon Prime cost?

To gain full access to the deals running on Prime Day, you can sign up for a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial. This means you'll see the same offers members do (look out for the 'Prime Exclusive Deal' label), but you can also cancel your trial membership if nothing catches your eye.

To cancel your membership before the trial expires, you'll need to visit the Amazon Prime membership page, choose Manage membership and select End membership.

If you want to continue your Amazon Prime membership beyond the trial period, you will pay £7.99 a month, or £79 a year.

How to shop on Prime Day 2022: 5 top tips

1. Use the Amazon mobile app

Amazon's mobile app is free and worth a look if you want to sift through Prime Day deals while you're on the move. Updating your notification settings means you'll receive alerts as soon as certain deals go live. To set it up on your phone or tablet, just follow these steps:

Open the Amazon app Tap the Settings icon (three horizontal lines) in the bottom-right corner Select Your Account Scroll down to Message centre and select Deal alerts.

You'll now be looking at your deals dashboard. From here, you can subscribe to suggested deal alerts and manage your existing alerts.

To create a new custom alert, search for an item using the search bar at the top of the screen – 'Fire Tablet', for example. Once you've submitted that search, head back to your deals dashboard and, under the Subscribe tab, you'll see 'Fire Tablet' next to the Create alert button.

2. Bookmark this page

As Amazon continues to launch new deals during its 48-hour event, our experts will be sifting through thousands of offers to highlight the very best.

Remember that, even if you spot a particularly big price drop, that product might not be at its lowest-ever price. For the deals we spotlight this year, we'll note whether or not Amazon's price is at an all-time low.

Bookmark this page on your computer, phone or tablet and keep checking back as we update it.

3. Download the Which? Reviews app

Which? members have full access to the Which? Reviews app, which puts all our expert product reviews in the palm of your hand. If you spot a tempting Prime Day deal, you can open up the Which? Reviews app to find out how the product fared in our test lab.

From the Which? Reviews app, you can also create a shortlist of products that you'll be keeping an eye on for Amazon Prime Day. Our handy 'Compare' tool will let you see test results side by side.

4. Check if you're buying directly from the manufacturer

Once you've spotted a Prime Day deal, check whether you're buying the product directly from Amazon or through a third-party seller – this will potentially affect your rights if there's a problem.

In the example below, we're looking at the Amazon product page for a OnePlus smartphone. Although the phone is made by OnePlus, this specific item is sold and dispatched by a third-party seller (circled in red).

When researching one of Amazon's third-party sellers, click the brand name to see an overview of customer ratings over the past 12 months.

5. Be wary of fake reviews

Tread carefully if you're reading Amazon user reviews when deciding whether or not to make a purchase – our research has found that online customer reviews can't always be trusted.

Many dishonest reviewers (often working in partnership with the third-party seller) will use five-star reviews to boost the overall score of the product. Try checking four-star reviews and below for a more honest assessment of the product.

Keep an eye out for five-star reviews that contain lots of images. Our research has found fake review groups that encourage members to post pictures or videos alongside a positive review to get a refund for their purchase.

How to return Amazon items

If you buy a product on Amazon Prime Day and it arrives on your doorstep damaged, the retailer is fully responsible.

Under the Consumer Rights Acts, your purchase needs to be of satisfactory quality (not faulty or damaged), fit for purpose and as described. If your Prime Day product doesn't meet one of these requirements, the retailer (not the manufacturer) is in breach of the Consumer Rights Act.

Amazon will refund the cost of sending an item back if it was sold or dispatched by Amazon. If the item you purchased is not eligible for a free return, and you’re using a pre-paid return label, Amazon will deduct the cost of the return from your refund.

For expert advice on returning goods you've bought online, see our in-depth guide to returns and refunds.

How to recycle your old tech

If you're looking to replace some ageing technology by shopping the Prime Day sales, make sure you dispose of your old items in the correct way.

You have a couple of options if you want to offload your unwanted electronics. Kerbside collection is suitable for small electrical items – in many cases, your local council will collect smaller items such as toasters and kettles. Alternatively, you can drop items at a local recycling centre.

For more details on how to get rid of your unused gadgets, check our advice on how to recycle electrical items.