When is the UK's next Amazon Prime Day in 2023?

Following July's Prime event, Amazon is gearing up for another Prime Day sale set to cover thousands of products. Our team of experts will be uncovering the best offers at a time when saving money is particularly important.

Although we're still waiting for more news on 'Prime Day 2', the retail giant has already teased a couple of details. For one, we know the sale will land at some point in October – we expect it to run for two days like summer's Prime event, although this hasn't been confirmed. Amazon is referring to the member-exclusive event as Prime Big Deal Days.

But not every deal will be worth jumping on. Previously, we've seen discounted products that are flawed Which? Don't Buys not worth your money. By checking in with our expert reviews, you can be sure you're buying a high-scoring product on Prime Day.

We'll be regularly updating this page with the best deals throughout Amazon Prime Day, so keep checking back. Otherwise, keep scrolling and find out what to expect during Amazon Prime Day.

For advice on managing your finances and saving money, go to our Cost of Living advice.



When is Amazon Prime Day?

The next Amazon Prime Day sale will arrive in October, but Amazon is yet to confirm the exact dates. This is the second Prime Day event this year, with the first taking place back in July.

Based on previous events, we expect this next sale will begin at midnight, with new deals dropping regularly across 48 hours.

Is Prime Day 2 times a year?

Yes, that was the case last year and Amazon is repeating its system for 2023.

Here's a look at when Amazon launched its previous Prime Day sales:

2023: 11-12 July

11-12 July 2022: 12-13 July, 11-12 October

12-13 July, 11-12 October 2021: 21-22 June

Back in 2022, Amazon seemed to prioritise its second Prime Day event over publishing Black Friday deals at the beginning of November. Explore our advice on Black Friday 2023 for tips on how to check if a deal is real.

Amazon Prime Day early access deals

Although Amazon will be saving the majority of its deals for Prime Day, we expect to see early deals appear on the website and mobile app a couple of days in advance.

Last year, the retailer's 'early deals' covered a selection of own-brand products including Echo Dot speakers, Ring video doorbells and Kindle ebook readers.

What will go on sale on Prime Day?

Based on what we saw earlier in the year for Amazon's first Prime Day event, we expect the retailer to offer discounts across most of its departments. That includes Electronics , Kitchen appliances , Home & garden , Baby products and Health & personal care .

Back in July, our experts spotted tempting discounts on home products and electronics, including the following:

Our research covering Prime Day in July has also revealed that deals on the Apple AirPods Pro (2022) were popular with Which? readers. We expect Apple's headphones will be discounted in October, but note that Apple products are rarely treated to massive price cuts.

Is Amazon Prime Day only for Prime members?

Yes, only Amazon Prime members get access to the Amazon Prime Day discounts. This includes Amazon Prime monthly and annual members, free trial members, and Amazon Student and Amazon Household members.

How much is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime membership is charged at £8.99 per month, or £95 per year. With a subscription, you get access to Prime Video, plus unlimited premium delivery.

If you time it well, you can sign up for a free Amazon Prime trial once the Prime Day sales begin, and then cancel for free before you get charged.

To cancel your membership before the trial expires, you'll need to visit the Amazon Prime membership page, choose Manage membership and select End membership.

For more advice on managing memberships, see our guide: 11 tips to save on the cost of your subscriptions.



If you're looking for deals from retailers other than Amazon, check our popular sales pages which feature deals hand-picked by our product experts.

How to return Amazon items

If you buy a product on Amazon Prime Day and it arrives on your doorstep damaged, the retailer is fully responsible.

Under the Consumer Rights Acts, your purchase needs to be of satisfactory quality (not faulty or damaged), fit for purpose and as described. If your Prime Day product doesn't meet one of these requirements, the retailer (not the manufacturer) is in breach of the Consumer Rights Act.

Amazon will refund the cost of sending an item back if it was sold or dispatched by Amazon. If the item you purchased isn't eligible for a free return, and you’re using a pre-paid return label, Amazon will deduct the cost of the return from your refund.

For expert advice on returning goods you've bought online, see our in-depth guide to returns and refunds.

How to recycle your old tech

If you're looking to replace some older technology by shopping the Prime Day sale, make sure you dispose of your old items in a responsible way.

You have a few options if you want to offload your unwanted electronics. Kerbside collection is suitable for small electrical items – in many cases, your local council will collect smaller items such as toasters and kettles. Alternatively, you can drop items at a local recycling centre.

For more details on how to get rid of your unused gadgets, check our advice on how to recycle electrical items.

