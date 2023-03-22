Amazon Spring Sale 2023: best deals and expert advice

Amazon's Spring Sale event is right around the corner and set to cover thousands of products. Our experts will help you shop savvy at a time when saving money is particularly important.



The Spring Sale officially starts on Monday 27 March (18:00 BST) and runs until midnight on Wednesday 29 March. Discounts will cover Google smartphones, child car seats from Cybex and Cosatto, Fitbit wearables, Samsung TVs and more.

However, not every deal is worth jumping on. In previous years, we've spotted discounted Which? Don't Buys that are worth avoiding. By consulting our expert reviews, you can be sure you're buying a high-scoring product during sale season.

We'll update this page regularly with the best deals featured in the Amazon Spring Sale, so keep checking back. The products below all score well in our independent lab tests.

Choose well, buy better and save money using our expert tips: Get our Weekly Scoop newsletter – it's free.

Popular product categories on Amazon

Amazon has a range of deals to sift through, from kitchen appliances and homewares to tech. If you're in the mood to browse, check the links below. Or scroll down for our pick of the best deals as they arrive.

When is the Amazon Spring Sale 2023?

This is the first major Amazon sale of the year, with the previous event landing back in October for Prime Day.

Amazon Spring Sale discounts begin on Monday 27 March (18:00 BST) and continue until midnight on Wednesday 29 March.

Amazon Spring Sale: early deals

Vax Blade 4 Pet – was £259.99, now £189 (27% off according to the retailer)

Lowest ever price on Amazon? No (was £161.35 January 2023)

We liked: Easy to use, picks up pet hair and fibres

We don't like: Allergen retention could be better

This cordless vacuum cleaner from Vax features replaceable lithium-ion batteries. It has a detachable handheld unit and a removable, 0.7-litre dust container.

You can pick between two power settings – standard and maximum – and the floorhead has headlights attached so you can see under the sofa while you're cleaning. In the box, you also get a charger, a crevice nozzle, a dusting brush and a wall mount.

For more on this handheld vacuum cleaner, read our Vax Blade 4 Pet review.

Acer Aspire 3 A315-58 – was £599.99, now £529.99 (12% off according to the retailer)

Lowest ever price on Amazon? Yes

We liked: Quiet when running, can handle everyday tasks

We don't like: Battery life isn't the best we've seen

A mid-range Windows laptop with a 15.5-inch screen. Amazon has discounted the model equipped with an i5 processor, 16GB of Ram and 512GB of internal storage.

On the right-hand side, you’ll spot a single USB 2.0 port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the left, there are a pair of faster USB 3.1 ports, plus a HDMI output and ethernet socket.

To see how this laptop fared in our test lab, read our Acer Aspire 3 A315-58 review.

Ninja QB3001UKS Slim blender – was £59.99, now £49 (18% off according to the retailer)

Lowest ever price on Amazon? No (was £39 February 2023)

We liked: Easy to set up, a breeze to clean

We don't like: Other blenders are better at crushing ice cubes

This is a mini blender powered by a 700W motor. It has a single speed setting, one blade unit and no buttons - you simply plug it in and push the cup down to start blending.

The Ninja QB3001UKS Slim blender comes with two 470ml cups and two sip-and-go lids.

To see if this blender is deserving of a Which? Best Buy title, check our Ninja QB3001UKS Slim blender review.

More early Amazon Spring Sale deals:

If you're looking for deals from retailers other than Amazon, check our popular sales pages for deals hand-picked by our experts.

What will be on offer in the Amazon Spring Sale?

Amazon has confirmed that the Spring Sale will include discounts on own-brand products, starting fully on Monday 27 March. The following offers will go live on day one of the sale:

Last year, our experts picked out deals on home products and electronics, including the following:

A pair of Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones for 51% off, or £170.05 (down from £349.95). They support voice commands for hands-free control and block out distracting sounds using noise-cancelling technology.

for 51% off, or £170.05 (down from £349.95). They support voice commands for hands-free control and block out distracting sounds using noise-cancelling technology. An Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) for 60% off, or £19.99 (down from £49.99). It has a ring at the base that illuminates when you're talking to the Alexa voice assistant.

for 60% off, or £19.99 (down from £49.99). It has a ring at the base that illuminates when you're talking to the Alexa voice assistant. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G for 25% off, or £349 (down from £462.50). This Android-powered mobile has a 6.4-inch OLED display and three cameras on the back.

for 25% off, or £349 (down from £462.50). This Android-powered mobile has a 6.4-inch OLED display and three cameras on the back. Shark's Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner (WV200UK) for 38% off, or £79.99 (down from £129.99). It comes with an upholstery brush, a furniture and crevice combi tool, plus a charging station.

How much does Amazon Prime cost?

Amazon Prime membership is charged at £8.99 per month, or £95 per year.

To cancel your membership before the trial expires, visit the Amazon Prime membership page, choose Manage membership and select End membership.

Does Amazon offer any guarantees?

Depending on how you shop through Amazon during the Black Friday sale, you'll be covered by one of the retailer's guarantee schemes.

Amazon A-to-Z Guarantee – This offers protection if you purchase an item sold and fulfilled by a third-party seller. It covers the delivery and condition of your items, plus any problems with returns. Amazon says you're within your rights to request a refund if you haven't received your package and three days have passed since the latest estimated delivery date.

Amazon Renewed Guarantee – If you're purchasing a refurbished, pre-owned or open-box product, you're covered by the Amazon Renewed Guarantee. The retailer says this gives you 'the same standard return policy as on most purchases on Amazon'. You can claim a replacement or refund if the product is faulty or 'does not work as expected' for a period of one year from delivery.

How to shop the Amazon Spring Sale: 5 top tips

1. Use the Amazon mobile app

Amazon's free mobile app is worth a look if you want to browse Amazon Spring Sale deals while you're on the move. Updating your notification settings means you'll receive alerts as soon as certain deals go live. To set it up on your phone or tablet, just follow these steps:

Open the Amazon app Tap the Settings icon (three horizontal lines) in the bottom-right corner Select Your Account Scroll down to Message centre and select Deal alerts.

You'll now be looking at your deals dashboard. From here, you can subscribe to suggested deal alerts and manage your existing alerts.

2. Bookmark this page

As Amazon continues to update its deals during the 48-hour event, our experts will be sifting through thousands of offers to highlight the very best.

Remember that, even if you spot a particularly big price drop, that product might not be at its lowest-ever price. For the deals we spotlight, we'll note whether or not Amazon's price is at an all-time low.

Bookmark this page on your computer, phone or tablet and keep checking back as we update it.

3. Download the Which? Reviews app

Which? members have full access to the Which? Reviews app, which puts all of our expert reviews in the palm of your hand. If you spot a tempting deal during Amazon's Spring Sale, you can open up the Which? Reviews app to find out how the product fared in our test lab.

From the Which? Reviews app, you can also create a shortlist of products to keep an eye on for the Amazon Spring Sale. Our 'Compare' tool will let you see test results side by side.

4. Check if you're buying directly from the manufacturer

Once you've spotted a Spring Sale deal, check whether you're buying the product directly from Amazon or through a third-party seller – this will potentially affect your rights if there's a problem.

In the example below, we're looking at the Amazon product page for a OnePlus smartphone. Although the phone is made by OnePlus, this specific item is sold and dispatched by a third-party seller (circled in red).

5. Be wary of fake reviews

Tread carefully if you're reading Amazon user reviews when deciding whether or not to make a purchase – our research has found that online customer reviews can't always be trusted.

Many dishonest reviewers (often working in partnership with the third-party seller) will use five-star reviews to boost the overall score of the product. Try checking four-star reviews and below for a more honest assessment of the product.

Keep an eye out for five-star reviews that contain lots of images. Our research has found fake review groups that encourage members to post pictures or videos alongside a positive review to get a refund for their purchase.

How to return Amazon items

If you buy a product during the Amazon Spring Sale and it arrives on your doorstep damaged, the retailer is fully responsible.

Under the Consumer Rights Acts, your purchase needs to be of satisfactory quality (not faulty or damaged), fit for purpose and as described. If your Amazon Spring Sale purchase doesn't meet one of these requirements, the retailer (not the manufacturer) is in breach of the Consumer Rights Act.

Amazon will refund the cost of sending an item back if it was sold or dispatched by Amazon. If the item you purchased is not eligible for a free return, and you’re using a pre-paid return label, Amazon will deduct the cost of the return from your refund.

For expert advice on returning goods you've bought online, see our in-depth guide to returns and refunds.



How to recycle your old tech

If you're looking to replace some aging technology by shopping the Amazon Spring Sale, make sure you dispose of your old items in the correct way.

You have a couple of options if you want to offload your unwanted electronics. Kerbside collection is suitable for small electrical items – in many cases, your local council will collect smaller items such as toasters and kettles. Alternatively, you can drop items at a local recycling centre.

For more details on how to get rid of your unused gadgets, check our advice on how to recycle electrical items.

