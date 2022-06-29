Best deals in the July sales revealed by Which?

We’ve seen some big discounts on tech and electricals, plus kitchen and home appliances, in the July sales. So if you’re after a new laptop, television or fridge freezer, now could be a good time to buy.

Our experts track prices throughout the year (not just when the sales are on), this means we’re able to cut through the retailers’ spin and only bring you the deals we consider to be genuinely good value.

All of the deals we’ve included in our July round-up cover products that have made the journey to the Which? test lab. As our lab tests are objective and reflect how you would use these products in real life, you can trust our reviews are accurate.

Even though all of the deals listed here show products that scored well in our tests, the best way to see if a product is right for you is to check in with our expert reviews before you buy.

Ease the squeeze on your household bills with our latest cost of living advice and tips.

Best mobile phone deal

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, £279

We like: Five years of security updates

Five years of security updates We don’t like: No wireless charging

Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G is a mid-range phone with five years of security support guaranteed, making it one of the cheapest phones on the market to have this perk. The screen has a high brightness level with 2,400 x 1,080 resolution, plus it’s equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and videos can be filmed in 4K with optical image stabilisation.

See our Samsung Galaxy A53 5G review for the full test results or buy it now for £279 in white at Amazon . Alternatively, check out contract deals on the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.

Browse all of our mobile phone reviews or, for more offers, see our round-up of the best 2022 mobile phone deals.

Best TV deal

LG OLED55B16LA, £829

We like: Great remote, supports basic and advanced HRD formats including HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ

Great remote, supports basic and advanced HRD formats including HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ We don’t like: The body rattles at certain audio pitches

The audio from this 5-inch LG OLED is rich and of good quality. However, it did rattle at certain pitches in our tests – although, we found this was rare. This is a great TV for gamers and has lots of gaming features, including FreeSync, VRR and a 120Hz screen.

In the past, this TV has cost as much as £1,499, so this is a good deal and a further £70 reduction on the best price we found last month.

Read our expert review LG OLED55B16LA review. Or buy now at for £829 at Hughes (includes a five-year guarantee).

See our TV reviews to find out which models have performed the best in our tough lab tests. If you’re looking for a bargain, our product experts have even more TV deals for 2022 for you.

Best tablet deal

Apple iPad Pro (2021), £954





We like: Responsive touchscreen

Responsive touchscreen We don’t like: No headphone jack

This is the 2021 version of the iPad Pro and it has a 12.9-inch screen – the biggest screen you can get. It's powered by a mighty M1 processor and there’s 8GB of Ram backing it up. The model we tested has 128GB of storage, but you can buy versions with 256GB, 512GB, 1TB or 2TB at higher prices.

The cheapest we found for the 128GB version was £954 – this is around £120 less than its typical price.

Read our Apple iPad Pro (2021) review to see if it's what you need or buy it now from Currys and Amazon .

Check our tablet reviews to see which models we recommend. For more offers on Android and iOS tablets, see the best tablet deals for 2022.

Best headphones deal

Apple AirPods Pro, £184

We like: Easy to use, water resistant, offers wireless charging

Easy to use, water resistant, offers wireless charging We don’t like: Limited functionality on Android devices, no equaliser to adjust sound preferences

Normally selling for around £200 in the main high-street retailers, a reasonable discount can be had on the AirPods Pro by turning to online sellers at the moment.

Find out whether they’re the best option for you in our Apple AirPods Pro review, or buy now for £184 from Amazon .

Discover top-rated headphones with our headphones reviews. Looking for more deals? See our best headphones deals for 2022.

Best laptop deal

Acer Aspire 1 A114-61, £200

We like: Portable

Portable We don’t like: Mediocre sound

This budget laptop’s 14-inch screen is on the smaller end of the spectrum, but its size and weight (1.46kg) make this model very suitable for someone who needs a computer they can sling in a bag and carry around. It's one to consider if you're after a basic model.

It's currently available for just £200, around £130 cheaper than Acer sells it for.

Read our full Acer Aspire 1 A114-61 review to see how it performed in our tests or buy it now from John Lewis for £200.

Our laptop reviews uncover the best laptops for every budget. Alternatively, see our guide on the best laptop deals for 2022 for bargains on budget laptops, Ultrabooks and MacBooks.

Best washing machine deal

Hotpoint BIWMHG81484UK, £418

We like: Great spin drying

Great spin drying We don't like: Uses a lot of water

This fully-integrated washing machine has an 8kg cottons capacity, with dedicated programs for bed and bath, woolens, delicates and duvets. There’s also an energy saver option which doesn’t heat the water, saving you energy but giving a less thorough wash. Plus it has a multi-rinse option to wash away excess detergent – useful for those with sensitive skin.

Read the full Hotpoint BIWMHG8148UK review to find out it’s the machine for you or buy it now from Appliance City for £418, that's £32 off the typical price.

Find out which are the top-rated models in our washing machines reviews. For more offers, see the best washing machine deals for 2022.

Best fridge freezer deal

Kenwood KMD60X19 freestanding fridge freezer, £530

We like: Reliable thermostat setting, quiet

Reliable thermostat setting, quiet We don't like: Fridge drawer doesn’t slide in and out as smoothly as we would like

This silver 'multi-door' fridge freezer is so-called because it has two side-by-side American-style doors for opening the fridge, while the freezer below is accessed by two external drawers. There’s also a fast-freeze setting to provide a burst of freezing power.

Normally this model sells for around £570, but it's currently discounted to £530.

Read our full Kenwood KMD60X19 review to discover how it performed in our test lab or buy it now for £530 at Currys .

Find all the best models in our fridge freezer reviews. For more price reductions, see the best fridge freezer deals for 2022.

Best vacuum cleaner deal

Shark Anti Hair Wrap with Flexology IZ201UK, £229

We like: Easy to use

Easy to use We don't like: Not great on low power settings

This cordless upright vacuum cleaner comes with Shark's Anti Hair Wrap floor head. You can use it both on floors and as a handheld cleaner for smaller jobs. The metal cleaning tube has a flexible hinge, which helps it to reach under furniture. It’s also handy for storage, as you can fold down the stick and squeeze it into a cupboard.

Recently this has been selling for around £249, but it's currently available for £229.

Read our Shark Anti Hair Wrap with Flexology IZ201UK review to get our full verdict or buy it now for £229 from Currys , Shark and Argos .

Find a vacuum that doesn’t suck with our vacuum cleaner reviews. For more vacuum deals, go to the best Shark vacuum deals and the best Dyson vacuum deals.

Best mattress deal

Eve The Premium hybrid mattress, £592

We like: One-year trial with no minimum number of nights needed

One-year trial with no minimum number of nights needed We don't like: No grip handles on the sides

Eve Sleep is offering a 45% discount on its Premium Hybrid mattress, the most popular Eve mattress on which.co.uk, which means you can get this mattress for £592 instead of £1,076. This is a decent deal.

This foam mattress from bed-in-a-box brand Eve Sleep has been updated, so we've tested the latest version. It's made up of a 18.5cm foam core, on top of which are three more layers of foam and memory foam. It has a removable, washable cover. Despite the foam layers, it doesn't feel too warm to lie on.

Have recent updates improved this mattress? To find out, read our full Eve Premium hybrid mattress review or buy it at Eve Sleep

Find all the best models in our mattress reviews. For more price reductions, see the best mattress deals for 2022.

July sales shopping tips

Check the Which? website

As well as finding you the best deals this July, we’ve also put together a list of the best and worst shops.

We’ve quizzed thousands of Which? members on their experiences of shopping in some of the country’s best-known stores and websites, as well as with lesser-known brands.

After crunching the numbers, we can reveal which retailers score highly for product quality, range and value for money. To see which retailers impressed in our latest shopping survey, head over to our extensive guide on the best and worst shops.

Watch out for sneaky tricks

Some retailers use underhand tactics to pressure you into making a purchase.

These include anchor pricing (when products are on sale more often than they aren’t), pressure selling (’30 people are viewing this right now!’) and dubious claims about the ‘before’ price of a product.

If you’re unsure how good a deal is, use a tool such as PriceRunne r to compare prices across retailers.

Research customer reviews

It’s always a good idea to read reviews before you buy a product, but not all reviews are trustworthy.

Some sellers incentivise people to post fake positive reviews to drown out genuine negative ones. If you’re in any doubt, check out our expert guide on how to spot a fake review.

Returning goods

Whether you bought a product in-store or online, you still have rights under the Consumer Contract Regulations.

The regulations give you a 14-day window to return a non-faulty product, which begins on the day you receive your goods. Many retailers will give you longer than this, but it is always best to check before you buy.

We’ve put together advice on the additional rights you have when shopping online in our online returns guide.

For more help and advice, visit our shopping consumer rights page.