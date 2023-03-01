Best deals in the March sales revealed by Which?

Are you after a new laptop, television or fridge freezer? We’ve seen some big discounts on tech, home electricals and kitchen appliances in the March sales, so now could be a good time to buy.

Our experts track prices throughout the year, not just when the sales are on. That means we’re able to cut through retailers’ spin to bring you only the deals we consider to be genuinely good value.

All of the deals in this round-up are on products we've rigorously tested. Our lab tests are objective and reflect how products are used in real life, so you can trust the accuracy of our reviews.

However, even though these products scored well in our tests, the best way to see if something is right for you is to read our reviews before you buy.

Ease the squeeze on your household bills with our latest cost of living advice.

Best mattress deal

Emma The Original mattress

Foam

Double

Medium firm

We like: The 200-night trial offer

We don't like: It could be easier to move

The Emma Original – one of the most popular mattresses on the Which? website – is still discounted by 50% on Emma's own site. You can also get an extra 5% off by signing up to Emma emails and texts.

There's no doubt this is a good price for this foam mattress, but we've seen it on offer at this price before and it's been on offer plenty of times throughout the year, so there's no need to make a rushed purchase.

Emma Original is made up of a 18.5cm foam core, with an additional 3cm layer of memory foam and a 2cm layer of ordinary foam.

Read our full Emma The Original mattress review.

Buy it direct from Emma for £380.

For more genuinely good prices on mattresses, see our best mattress deals.

Best washing machine deal

Bosch WAJ28008GB (typical price - £449)

Freestanding

Medium capacity

White

We like: Shorter-than-average wash programs

We don't like: Rinsing programs could be a bit more thorough

This freestanding washing machine has all the regular cotton, synthetic, delicate, wool, silk and dark washes you'd expect to see.

It doesn’t have a rapid wash, but you can always use the Speed Perfect button to reduce the duration of your program choice.

Read our full Bosch WAJ28008GB review to find out if it’s the right model for you.

For more offers, see our best washing machine deals.

Best vacuum cleaner deal

Dyson V8 Animal (typical price - £399)

Cordless and bagless

0.6-litre dust capacity

2.6kg

We like: It's easy to use

We don't like: The short battery life on the most powerful setting

Dyson says this vacuum cleaner uses 'whole machine filtration' to capture allergens and expel air that's 'cleaner than the air you breathe'. However, like most cordless cleaners it has a small dust capacity (0.6 litres), which means you’ll need to use that dust-ejecting button pretty frequently.

The V8 is designed for homes with pets and it comes with a motorised turbo combi floorhead, a mini turbo brush and a crevice and upholstery tool.

Read our Dyson V8 Animal review to see how it did in our tests.

Buy it now for £280 from Electricshop , or compare prices at other retailers below.

Not keen on this Dyson deal? Look at the best Shark deals we've found instead.

Best fridge freezer deal

Hisense RB440N4WWF fridge freezer (original price - £599)

Freestanding

Frost-free freezer

White

We like: Super bright LED light

We don't like: Humidity control is really fiddly

This freestanding fridge freezer has frost-free technology, so you shouldn't have to battle with ice. It's a good choice if you prefer fresh food to frozen, as it’s mostly fridge space.

Its capacity of 173 litres means it can pack in around nine bags of shopping.

Read our full HISENSE RB440N4WWF review to find out how it did in our lab tests.

See our pick of the best fridge freezer deals we've found in this month's sales.

Best TV deal

LG 55QNED816QA (typical price - £799)

55-inch, 4K TV

QNED display - Quantum Dot NanoCell Plus LCD

Supports HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG HDR formats

We like: Great gaming features

We don't like: Ad-riddled smart menus

This mid-range 55-inch 4K TV makes use of LG's QNED technology, which lights an LCD screen with mini LEDs.

The remote is intuitive to use, and it has a decent range of gamer-centric features, such as built-in cloud gaming services and support for AMD FreeSync Premium.

This TV released at £1,149, but before these sales you could find it for around £799.

You can pick it up now for less than £700, but first check out our LG 55QNED816QA review to see if it's the right TV for you.

See our round-up of the best TV deals around this month.

Best laptop deal

Asus Zenbook 14X (typical price - £999)

14-inch screen

Intel i5 processor

512GB SSD

We like: Speedy performance in everyday tasks

We don't like: Screen disappointing in our tests

This reasonably portable Asus laptop performs everyday tasks brilliantly and comes with a good variety of ports, including two thunderbolt compliant USB-C ports.

Its OLED screen is a bit of a disappointment. Text is readable and contrast is good, but in our tests we found it was overpowered by green and red hues.

Read our full Asus Zenbook 14X review to see whether it's suitable for your needs.

Find a laptop at the right price in our round-up of the best laptop deals.

Best broadband deal

NOW Fab Fibre broadband-only

Speed averages 36Mbps

£21/month for 12 months

£5 upfront cost, total cost £257

We like: No download limits

We don't like: It's not the speediest - though should be adequate for most households

This is an excellent deal, especially since you're only tied down to a contract for 12 months, so are free to shop around again after a year.

Read our NOW Broadband review to see how it fares in our survey.

See our round-up of this month's best broadband deals.

Best mobile phone deal

Apple iPhone 13 Mini (original price - £679)

5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display

5G compatibility

IP68 certified waterproofing

We like: High-spec cameras

We don’t like: Smaller battery

The iPhone 13 Mini was released in September 2021 and is seeing a decent discount for the first time. It's worth considering if you're happy to have a smaller screen (5.4 inches). Otherwise, you get a lot of the same premium specifications as the iPhone 13. The cameras are the same with sensor-shift image stabilisation and cinematic mode, as well as sought-after photographic styles.

See if it matches up to its impressive specs by reading our Apple iPhone 13 Mini review.

Buy it now using the links below, or browse for the best contract deals on the Apple iPhone 13 Mini.

For more offers, see our round-up of the best mobile phone and Sim-only deals.

Best tablet deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Wifi (typical price - £150)

8.7-inch screen

USB-C charging

Runs the Android operating system

We like: Responsive touchscreen

We don't like: Poor speakers and cameras in our tests

The A7 is one of Samsung's cheapest and smallest tablets - it weighs in at a fairly light 367g.

It comes with a small 32GB hard drive that you can expand if you add a micro-SD card. A quick charge of 30 minutes will give you under two hours of battery life.

Find out if it's the right tablet for you - see our expert Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 review.

To browse other offers on tablets, see our best iPad and tablet deals.

Best headphone deals

Bose Sport Earbuds (typical price - £149)

Truly wireless, in-ear headphones

Three different sizes of Bose's ‘StayHear Max’ eartips

Waterproof

We like: Secure fit for your workout

We don't like: Companion Bose Music app is a bit superfluous

Truly wireless in-ear headphones, these are aimed at sports and exercise enthusiasts, and are compatible with Bluetooth devices including those running Apple iOS and Android.

Their IPX4 rating for water resistance means they won’t be bothered by sweat or if you get caught in a shower of rain, but they’re not fully waterproof – so not suitable for use during aquatic sports where they would get very wet or fully immersed in water.

Read our full Bose Sport Earbuds review to find out more about them.

See our best Apple AirPod and headphone deals.

March sale shopping tips

Check the Which? website

As well as telling you which products are best and which are lacking, we’ve also put together a list of the best and worst shops.

We’ve quizzed thousands of Which? members on their experiences of shopping in some of the country’s best-known stores and websites, as well as with lesser-known brands.

After crunching the numbers, we can reveal which retailers score highly for product quality, range and value for money. To see the retailers that impressed in our latest shopping survey, head over to our extensive guide on the best and worst shops.

Watch out for sneaky tricks

Some retailers use underhand tactics to pressure you into making a purchase.

These include anchor pricing (when products are on sale more often than they aren’t), pressure selling (‘30 people are viewing this right now!’) and dubious claims about the ‘before’ price of a product.

If you’re unsure how good a deal is, use a tool such as PriceRunner to compare prices across retailers.

Research customer reviews

It’s always a good idea to read reviews before you buy a product, but not all reviews are trustworthy.

Some sellers incentivise people to post fake positive reviews to drown out genuine negative ones. If you’re in any doubt, check out our expert guide on how to spot a fake review.

Returning goods

Whether you bought a product in-store or online, you still have rights under the Consumer Contract Regulations.

The regulations give you a 14-day window to return a non-faulty product, which begins on the day you receive your goods. Many retailers will give you longer than this, but it is always best to check before you buy.

We’ve put together advice on the additional rights you have when shopping online in our online returns guide.

For more help and advice, visit our page on your consumer rights.