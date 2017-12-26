Best and worst electric screwdriver brands

An electric screwdriver can make short work of flat-pack furniture and give tired arms a rest. But which brand is best? Our guide reveals all.

To guide you to the best brands and help you avoid the worst, we asked almost 2,000 Which? members to rate the biggest brands of electric screwdrivers on factors such as reliability, value for money and build quality.

We've compiled the results below to bring you rankings for electric screwdrivers made by Black & Decker, Bosch, DeWalt, Mac Allister, Makita, Parkside, Performance Power, Ryobi and Wickes. We uncovered big differences between the brands - with overall customer scores ranging from 54% to 88%.

